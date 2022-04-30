Letter: Despite promises, new dam won't be safe for anglers

Tragedy again reared its ugly head in the Arkansas River in Tulsa. While it is known that one of the bodies involved an angler, the other death may be as well. This saga will continue as long as any dam is placed in the river.

City officials, including the city engineer, have made carefully couched statements over the years about the improved safety design of the new dam. What the public and anglers need to know is that, while the “hydraulic roller effect” has been mitigated, overall safety has not been improved. Boaters, anglers, kayakers, and other recreationalists will be exposed to the same magnitude or greater hazards.

These and other safety issues were brought to the attention of the city attorney in April 2020 and were apparently ignored because no follow up was ever made by the city to investigate the expressed concerns of engineers and scientists.

Safety issues are just one of the myriad of issues with the new dam. Eventually the chickens will come home to roost and the public will discover what they were not told about the shortcomings and false benefits of the new dam and lake.

There is a file that can be accessed on the internet at quadrelec.com/pages/public.html that explores all of these issues. It is a work in progress since 2014, based on relevant facts that continue to surface. Reneging of promises to federal and state wildlife agencies of providing proper fish migration is just one of the latest.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.