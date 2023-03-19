Growing up in the 1950s my parents did not allow us to say "shut up" because it was deemed to be disrespectful and bordered on profanity. Even now on my 70s I would not use the term.

To our U.S. Sen. Markwayne Mullin, I implore him to stop bullying those with whom he disagrees and respectfully listen without telling them to "shut up."

And, for pete's sake, wear a tie (and maybe a jacket?) when in a Senate hearing. Oklahomans deserve more from our elected representatives.

