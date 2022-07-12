Letter: Deregulation has hurt workers and consumers

The Republican Party loves deregulation. The fanaticism of de-regulation took off in the 1980s with Ronald Reagan. They let the railroads, airlines, oil companies, and telecommunication companies merge with little oversight. Now, we the consumers are reaping what they sowed.

In 1980, there were oil refineries everywhere. In 1982, there were 254 refineries in the U.S. Today, there is less than half that. Today, three oil companies control most of the market: ExxonMobil, Chevron, and ConocoPhillips. Oil companies’ profits have soared 225% over the last year. Most of them don't even pay taxes. So should we be surprised with $5 gas prices?

The airline industry received $54 billion in COVID relief funds from the U.S. government. This was so the airlines could pay their employees so they would be ready to start flying again once the pandemic was over.

Those employees include pilots, flight attendants and ground service workers. So the airlines paid their workers, but used a lot of the money for buyouts for early retirement. Now, they cancel flights by the hundreds due to a lack of employees. Again, only four or five airlines control the industry. Flying use to be enjoyable. Now it's a nightmare.

Mergers are never good for consumers, or their workers. Teddy Roosevelt broke up big oil over 100 years ago. It needs to be done again, to all the mega-corporations. The bad thing is, these corporations have complete control of our congressmen.

