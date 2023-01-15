 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Deplorable ramp

070722-tul-nws-travelsurvey-p1 (copy)

Interstate 244 is busy with traffic. 

 Manuela Soldi, Tulsa World

While I am saddened to know that once again someone has died due to poor road conditions on a Tulsa bridge, I am not that surprised.

The latest accident occurred on New Year's Eve on U.S. 169's northbound exit heading onto Interstate 244 westbound.

The westbound ramp bridge from U.S. 169 to Interstate 244 west is deplorable.

My wife and I were headed to the airport after dark on Dec. 18. Not only was the road surface horribly pitted and potholed, but all of the street lamps were not working on the bridge.

It has been in disrepair for a long time, and with no lights it is a death trap. The Oklahoma Department of Transportation has let our citizenry down and should be held accountable for the apparent lackluster attitude toward road and bridge maintenance. Our roads need to be safer.

The ODOT road condition map doesn’t address the bridge’s condition. I enlarged it after hearing that bridge replacement is planned for this year.

It needs to be a top priority, and work should begin immediately to remedy the problem.

