Letter: Democrats want strong nation

Democrats don't believe everything should be proportioned equally.

We recognize some people work harder than others; some develop more skills than others, and they deserve higher pay.

We do believe in equal opportunity, and that all who work should be paid enough for decent shelter, adequate food and health care.

We don't see this in America today.

We see high levels of poverty and millions of people with inadequate health care.

We don't believe in free health care and education. We know very well the cost of these things.

Medicare for all, supported by some Democrats, would be funded by contributions by working people and employers, just like Social Security and Medicare.

The lower administrative costs of Medicare for all would make it possible for everyone to have health care.

Some Democrats believe college education ought to be paid for by our tax dollars, just like roads, police and fire protection.

Countries providing health care and education to its citizens have strong economies, lower poverty levels and lower crime rates.