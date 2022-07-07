Letter: Democrats sliding us into authoritarianism

The Democrats have labels and condemnations for anyone who does not align perfectly with their far-left agenda. It's always an us-versus-them mentality.

In this case, "them" happens to be the Supreme Court. By labeling decisions by the court as outrageous, and condemning them as a judicial body and as individuals, they have effectively undermined the integrity our system of government, ignored the constitutional process, eliminated our system of checks and balances, and willfully destroyed what is left of our democracy.

No matter which side of the aisle you are on politically, or with regard to any issue, the actions taken by this administration far overshadow the exaggerated threat to democracy of the Jan. 6 Capitol building riot.

The Democrats preach democracy while they practice authoritarianism. History tells us that such initiatives will come back to haunt them. The nuclear rule for confirming Supreme Court justices is a recent example.

Fickle popularity polls and political agendas should never be the basis of Supreme Court decisions. This administration continues to divide us, while failing to govern with prudence or even common sense, as they preside over a failing economy and moral depravity.

Once they set us on a course toward authoritarian, agenda-driven rule they, set a precedent for opposing elected administrations that follow. This is myopic politics that will lead us down a self-destructive path. It should concern every American citizen who truly believes in democracy.

