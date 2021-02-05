Letter: Democrats ought to investigate claims of election fraud

It would be easy for Democrats to end the claims of election fraud that continue to dog them by simply investigating those closely.

Up to now, their response has effectively been to stick their fingers in their ears, close their eyes tightly and scream, "Shut up!"

When they say the Supreme Court refused to hear the challenge of nearly 20 states, they are being more truthful and accurate than they intend to be.

Look into those claims closely, fairly, openly and fully. A cursory glance by a biased party, followed by a quick denial does not constitute any kind of proof.

Investigate them with the intensity with which every detail of the Trump administration was for a solid five years.

Multiple issues do not pass the smell test. There's nothing like sunlight and free air to fix a stink.

