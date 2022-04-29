 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Democrats just as guilty of mistreating nominees as Republicans

A recent letter to the editor titled “Vote them out” said, “Republican U.S. senators introduced a new low in ‘how low can you go’ in their questioning of a Supreme Court justice nominee. Visible, tangible and irrevocable facts have now become lies.”

Perhaps this writer has forgotten (or chose to ignore) that Democrat U.S. senators had already introduced an unreachable low in their treatment of Justices Clarence Thomas and Brett Kavanaugh.

Any lows the writer imagined on the part of Republican senators pales in comparison to the scurrilous attacks on Thomas and Kavanaugh.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

