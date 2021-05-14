Letter: Democrats belong in a democracy

In reply to the May 3 letter "Dreaming of deporting all 'leftist Democrats'" that has a "solution for "leftists Democrats," where exactly do Democrats belong except in a democracy?

What is a true American?

A country filled with people who "love their country" and all think the same way has been written about before.

Read this passage: "The working men have no country. We cannot take from them what they have not got. Since the proletariat must first of all acquire political supremacy, must rise to be the leading class of the nation, must constitute itself the nation, it is so far, itself national, though not in the bourgeois sense of the word."

That's from the Communist Manifesto.

Some of my ancestors were on this continent long before others floated across the pond from where ever.

For those who don't like it, maybe they can go back to where their people came from.