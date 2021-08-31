Letter: Democratic presidents outperform the Republican ones

The Will Rogers' quote in the Aug. 29 Tulsa World ("The short memory of American voters is what keeps our politicians in office!") should be read directly to Oklahoma's Republican congressional delegation.
Attacking the price tag on President Joe Biden's current infrastructure bill at a recent event, our elected leaders trotted out their party's favorite lies about Democrats "breaking the budget," "having no sense of fiscal responsibility" and, my favorite, "having no understanding of the harm done to the nation by increasing the national debt!"
If Will Rogers were alive today, he would likely miss no opportunity to admonish his native state's delegation, urging them to refresh their memories about which party's administrations has consistently outperformed the other on standard measures of economic strength, job growth, unemployment, national debt, annual budget deficit and GDP.
It may be breaking news to the Republican delegation that it's not their party. It's those fiscally irresponsible, free-spending Democrat administrations performing more favorably on these measures for well over 50 years.
The Republican leaders also failed to mention Biden's proposed plan is to be paid for by increased taxes on those making over $400,000 a year and the 55 corporations reporting over $40 billion in profit last year that paid zero income tax.
Could it be that the Republican officials or those to whom they are indebted fall into either of both of these two categories? If so, don't you think it's time they pay a little more attention to the rest of us?
Gary Peer, Jenks
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.
Featured video: