Letter: Democratic presidents outperform the Republican ones

The Will Rogers' quote in the Aug. 29 Tulsa World ("The short memory of American voters is what keeps our politicians in office!") should be read directly to Oklahoma's Republican congressional delegation.

Attacking the price tag on President Joe Biden's current infrastructure bill at a recent event, our elected leaders trotted out their party's favorite lies about Democrats "breaking the budget," "having no sense of fiscal responsibility" and, my favorite, "having no understanding of the harm done to the nation by increasing the national debt!"

If Will Rogers were alive today, he would likely miss no opportunity to admonish his native state's delegation, urging them to refresh their memories about which party's administrations has consistently outperformed the other on standard measures of economic strength, job growth, unemployment, national debt, annual budget deficit and GDP.

It may be breaking news to the Republican delegation that it's not their party. It's those fiscally irresponsible, free-spending Democrat administrations performing more favorably on these measures for well over 50 years.