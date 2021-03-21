Letter: Democratic institutions being tested

Benjamin Franklin never held an elected office in our government which was created at the Constitutional Convention in Philadelphia in 1787, but he had great influence on its creation.

He argued forcefully for adoption of our Constitution, even though he knew it was a flawed instrument.

In the debate on the Constitution’s adoption by the states, Franklin said:

“I agree to this Constitution, with all of its faults, if they are such: because I think General Government necessary for us, and there is no form of Government but what may be a Blessing to the People if well-administered; and I believe further that this is likely to be well administered for a Course of Years, and can only end in Despotism as other Forms have done before it, when the People shall have become so corrupted as to need Despotic Government.”

There were many times over the past four years when I thought we might have reached the point Franklin spoke of, and our government, the world’s oldest democracy, could end in despotism.

But, our institutions, which were created at that Convention some 233 years ago, primarily our judiciary, held us together against what clearly were despotic forces at work.

I’m not sure, though, that we are over the threat.