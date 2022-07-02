 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Democracy on the way out, theocracy on the way in

Welcome to the new Theocratic State of America. Roe v. Wade now, birth control tomorrow, criminalize LBGT the day after that.

At some point the media will be forbidden to report anything that doesn't support the theocratic version of law. It won't end until democracy is trampled to death by the wave of theocracy engulfing the country.

Oh, by the way, you may be required to own an assault rifle and 500 rounds of ammo, too. Hypocrisy is alive and well.

