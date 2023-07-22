Talk of mass shootings in schools dominates the news cycle and public discussion, and it is not hard to see why.

Whatever your position on guns is, reasonable people can probably agree on three things.

First, the slaughter of school children is not OK, and something should be done. Second, sound and balanced people do not commit such heinous acts. Third, whatever your views on firearms, efforts to enact stricter gun laws have failed.

So what can be done? As established, healthy minds do not commit these acts. In his book "Why Kids Kill: Inside the Minds of School Shooters," psychologist Peter Langman classifies school shooters into three categories: the psychotic, the psychopathic and the traumatized.

Reasonable people would agree that trauma and psychosis (hallucinations, paranoia, etc.) are mental health disorders. Further, they are extremely treatable conditions. They typically respond well to medication and psychotherapy.

Reasonable people can disagree on treatment for psychopaths but, nonetheless, it can be agreed that two out of three types of potential school shooters could be avoided through proper mental health services.

Perhaps the answer is in increasing funding for mental health services in our schools. Demand that our legislators increase funding for mental health services in schools.

Not only would this curb the threat of mass violence, but it could aid countless other students struggling with mental issues.

While perhaps an imperfect solution, an imperfect plan today is better than a perfect one tomorrow.

