Letter: Delegation's no votes on infrastructure bill shows Oklahoma deserves better

The recent story in the Tulsa World ("State reps oppose Biden spending bill," Nov. 20) confirms that our congressional delegation does not care about the health and well-being of the people who call Oklahoma home.

They voted against the infrastructure bill, which is remarkably like the one they could have passed during the Trump administration if they had not been so focused on a tax cut for the wealthy.

It is hard to find any successful legislation passed by Republicans in the last administration that improved public education, health care, infrastructure or national security.

Just think how the current problems in the supply chain could have been reduced if the Trump Administration had passed an infrastructure bill. The supply chain will be improved thanks to the Biden administration.

Yet when the opportunity comes around to do these things, these people vote no and have shown little commitment to improving the everyday lives of Oklahomans. Yet we will see them take credit for the money coming from the infrastructure bill.