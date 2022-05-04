Letter: DeJoy criticisms don't take into account USPS improvements

The April 26 letter to the editor, “Louis DeJoy a disaster for the postal service” is an unfair portrayal of U.S. Postal Service both here in Oklahoma and across the United States. Contrary to the assertions in the letter, the current postmaster general was not appointed by the former president. Postmasters general are selected by a bipartisan Board of Governors, a practice that has been in place for more than five decades.

The letter writer uses a Christmas card, returned to sender, as a singular proof point. While every piece of mail is important, our overall service is rapidly improving, thanks to Postmaster General DeJoy’s Delivering for America Plan. A successful election season and holiday mail season are just two of our recent successes.

One of the goals of this 10-year plan for achieving financial sustainability and service excellence is to meet or exceed 95% on-time service performance for all mail and shipping products.

In full transparency, we publish our service performance on a weekly basis. Our latest report shows that for the third consecutive week, first-class mail on-time delivery performance was nearly 94%. The average time for delivery of a mail piece across the postal network was an incredible 2.4 days.

The women and men in the postal service who serve the citizens of Oklahoma are your neighbors, family members and friends. Together, we are committed to excellence. Although we have seen tremendous service improvement in recent months, we’re just getting started. And that’s something to write home about.

Editor’s note: Acord is the USPS postmaster for Tulsa.

