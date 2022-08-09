Letter: Definition of when life begins is more religious than scientific

U.S. Sen. James Lankford's recent letter to the World attempts to defend his position that "science" backs his belief that "life begins at conception." To do that, he must trick us into accepting his personal definition of "life."

Obviously, both the sperm and egg must be "alive" for conception to occur. Lankford points out the obvious when he says that a fetus is "human," but so are the sperm and the egg. His definitions are slippery.

Framing the "pro-life" question as being about when "life begins" has always been vague and misleading. That question can't be properly approached by science, especially when one is allowed to choose his own definition of "life." This is really a question for philosophy – and especially for religious faith.

Very nearly every person who believes that all fertilized eggs must be maximally protected by law from conception has come to that belief from religious dogma, and from nowhere else. Lankford, who likes to display his own piety like a flag pin, is a good example.

Ken Neal's column (“Supreme Court violated First Amendment,” July 17) to which the senator was responding, was entirely correct in defining the right to choose abortion as a "religious/moral question." Science takes neither side. Lankford's pretense that science is on his side is just plain wrong.

Lankford's recent vote against medical benefits for veterans exposed to toxic burn pits was also wrong, but that's a subject for another letter.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.