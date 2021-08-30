Letter: Definition of freedom among Founding Fathers

Driving by the mask mandate protest at City Hall, I noticed a lot of signs that demanded "freedom" and "personal liberties" as the reasons protesting a mask and/or vaccine mandate.

So, I thought it would be a good time to have a history lesson.

On February 5, 1777, one of our Founders, and the very first president of our free nation, mandated the very first vaccine for all members of the Continental Army. He ordered them all to be inoculated with the best known technology at the time for the smallpox.

As for a mask mandate, do we really think that our founders who wore powdered wigs and broadcloth (wool) suits in the summer with no air conditioning available would have a problem with a small piece of cloth or even paper covering their faces while in public?

Next time you want to argue that such items violate your freedom, remember our Founders didn't feel that way, and neither should you.

Brian Rayl, Jenks

