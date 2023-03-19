“Fair Share” is a frequently used phrase among many politicians suggesting that most taxpayers are being unfairly treated and wealthy taxpayers should pay more. Ask any politician or pundit parroting this phrase to define the term, and they develop lockjaw to avoid defining.

Here are some facts provided by the Tax Foundation concerning federal income taxes paid in 2020.

The top 50% taxpayers (excluding Social Security) paid 97.7% of all federal income taxes in 2020. The remaining 2.3% was paid by the bottom 50% of taxpayers. The top 1% of taxpayers paid more than the bottom 90% combined in 2020.

Apparently, the “fair share politicians” are either unaware of this information or believe the numbers don’t meet their criteria of being fair. If the latter is true, what number would be fair?

With no possibility of a return, would taxpayers still take risks? Some may, but the incentives would be very different unless their intent was to be unusually benevolent toward government goals.

Any politician who attempts to define fair share would feel the wrath of other politicians because the electorate would finally have something to analyze and hopefully reject as unreasonable.

As Americans, we are charged with electing our representatives and then either decide if their actions are worthy of extracting additional taxes to fund an unending array of government programs or vote to replace the representatives. Let’s start with a definition!

