Voltaire was a great aid to clear thinking when he wrote, "If you wish to converse with me, define your terms."

To date I have not seen or heard DEI honestly defined.

What is diversity? Is it diversity of skin color only? A numbers game on pigmentation? Or is it diversity of class, diversity of geographical origin, or diversity of thought?

What is equity? The dictionary is not helping me here. I assume it is not a student's shares on the stock market, or house value minus the unpaid mortgage balance.

How is equity different from equality? Is it equality of opportunity, or equality of outcomes? I can get you a sharp argument going either way.

What is inclusion? Inclusion implies exclusion. So who is to be included, and who is to be excluded? What criteria will be used for inclusion, and what for exclusion?

If we could get some honest answers to these definitions, perhaps we could proceed to have an honest conversation on the pros and cons of DEI programs.

