Letter: Deeper dive needed to see how seniors actually live

Oklahoma has 33,000 teachers who are certified, but choose not to teach. Ginnie Graham and Bob Doucette talk about the state's teacher shortage forcing districts to rely on emergency certifications and more. Plus, why are extremists harassing our county election board workers?

I commend Miss Oklahoma Megan Gold for her concern about issues facing senior citizens, especially the issue of hunger (“Miss Oklahoma makes move toward understanding aging,” Sept. 27).

However, she will not learn much by living at Inverness, which is a beautiful and expensive place for seniors of means.

If she wants to address senior poverty and hunger, she should visit people in homes and apartments who struggle to put food on the table or pay their bills, or perhaps spend some time in Medicaid-funded nursing homes.

