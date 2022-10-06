Letter: Deeper dive needed to see how seniors actually live

I commend Miss Oklahoma Megan Gold for her concern about issues facing senior citizens, especially the issue of hunger (“Miss Oklahoma makes move toward understanding aging,” Sept. 27).

However, she will not learn much by living at Inverness, which is a beautiful and expensive place for seniors of means.

If she wants to address senior poverty and hunger, she should visit people in homes and apartments who struggle to put food on the table or pay their bills, or perhaps spend some time in Medicaid-funded nursing homes.

