Letter: Dedicated newspaper carrier

I want to thank Lesley Lemmon for her consistent, terrific service as a Tulsa World paper carrier.

My paper is thrown onto the driveway near the house, not onto the lawn, and it's double bagged in wet weather. I particularly appreciate the excellent service during our recent bad weather.

The poor street conditions would have made non-delivery completely understandable, but Lemmon continued to throw her route.

She is truly an asset to the Tulsa World organization.

