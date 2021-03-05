Letter: Dedicated newspaper carrier

I want to thank Lesley Lemmon for her consistent, terrific service as a Tulsa World paper carrier.
My paper is thrown onto the driveway near the house, not onto the lawn, and it's double bagged in wet weather. I particularly appreciate the excellent service during our recent bad weather.
The poor street conditions would have made non-delivery completely understandable, but Lemmon continued to throw her route.
She is truly an asset to the Tulsa World organization.
