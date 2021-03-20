Letter: Dedicated newspaper carrier

My wife and I would like to express our appreciation for our Tulsa World carrier, Tom T.

In the 47 years we have lived here, we have always had good World carriers, but none like Tom. Our paper is right next to our garage door no later than 5 a.m., no matter the weather.

During the February winter storm, the paper was right by the door at 4 a.m.

This is quite a blessing as I am 87 years old, and my wife is 86.

Thanks to a wonderful and very dedicated person.

