Letter: Decisions on family planning need to be driven by ethics

Human beings have overpopulated our planet Earth. Our pollution is destroying all life. The evidence is becoming more and more devastating. It is unethical to ignore scientific truth.

To be moral, religion must lead to ethical choices. If religion leads to ruin, it is unethical.

Some believe life begins at conception. I believe life should begin in the hearts of two people who want to raise a child together. Spiritual, rational family planning is ethical. The ideal would always be that birth parents are pledged and prepared to raise a child.

Pregnancy education and prevention products and services should be free and universally available. That, or survival of planet life may one day soon require legislation regarding family size.

Earth is undeniably overpopulated by humans. Wars, immigration, fires, floods and pollution provide irrefutable evidence warning that our pollution is destroying all planet life. Population balance is required. To ignore this fact is unethical.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

