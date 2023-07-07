Originalists decide cases based on what the Founding Fathers intended when they wrote the U.S. Constitution. Determining intent is difficult because intent is an invisible mental process.

In court, lawyers must provide ample empirical evidence to convince a jury of the defendant’s intent. To bolster said arguments, originalists often include history as a source of revelation.

Knowing what someone intended in a document written over 200 years ago to resolve current questions of law is problematic. The writers of the Constitution addressed specific questions and concerns for their history, their time and their new country.

They weren’t oracles or prophets who could see into the future and imagine that their familiar muskets would morph into AR-15 semi-automatic rifles.

The Founding Fathers never intended for all men to be equal. Only certain men. The ones who were white and land owning.

In fact, it was commonly believed that African American people weren’t fully human, much less equal to white men. Nor did the Founding Fathers intend for women to vote.

In both instances, the U.S. Constitution had to be amended for equality to gain a foothold in America.

Intentions are not empirical. They are inferred only when sufficient evidence is provided. Our history is burdened with ample evidence that our Founding Fathers never intended for everyone to be equal.

The Constitution, as originally written, in fact makes the case for the intention of inequality. For the Supreme Court to argue otherwise is spurious and illegitimate.

