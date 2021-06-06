Letter: Debt of reparations belongs to us all

It’s not "if" on reparations, but how much the City of Tulsa and the historically segregationist/racist state of Oklahoma should pay.

Obviously, that is for the three survivors and all the identifiable descendants.

Reparations need to create economic opportunity for historically Black areas, address poorer access to health care and acknowledge historically disadvantaged schools.

Tulsa and the state should be directly investing in medical and dental clinics, universal health insurance, secondary schools, free tuition for massacre descendants at Oklahoma colleges and universities, interest-free loans for new and existing businesses, and home loans, especially considering the racist policies of redlining.

The statute of limitations should be waived for all historic massacre insurance claims and should be paid by those insurance firms, and where defunct, by the city and state in amounts adjusted for inflation.

One survivor recently asked for $100,000. The City of Tulsa paid $300,000 and $8 million in just two recent cases of police misconduct.

In this context, $1 million per survivor is hardly unreasonable.