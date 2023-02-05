The national debt has existed since our nation's founding in 1776. It is the total of all outstanding government liabilities owed to the public or intragovernmental agencies.

It includes Treasury bills, notes and bonds, as well as Treasury inflation-protected securities, government account series and more. It is, in its most basic form, a necessary part of doing the nation's business.

It is also worth noting the current $31.46 trillion debt load grew by over 25% of that total during the four years Donald Trump served as president.

While a rudderless GOP-majority U.S. House, led by a clueless and power-hungry House Speaker, wrings its hands over the unbearable costs of social programs like Social Security and Medicare, where were their concerns when Trump bamboozled the vast majority of middle class Americans with a $1.9 trillion tax bill that largely favored corporations and wealthy Americans?

