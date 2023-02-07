There is a lot of hoopla these days over the federal debt ceiling. When that limit is reached, then no more debt can be issued to provide funds for the government to pay its bills. But it’s possible that establishing a maximum amount of debt, even by law, may be unconstitutional.

The Constitution’s 14th Amendment, section 4 reads: “The validity of the public debt of the United States, authorized by law, including debts incurred for payment of pensions and bounties for services in suppressing insurrection or rebellion, shall not be questioned.”

Therefore, one reading of this provision could mean that setting a limit on the public debt is unconstitutional.

Some scholars have even suggested that once the need for issuing bonds necessary to pay the nation’s bills is expected to exceed the debt limit, the president could declare an emergency and, under the authority of Article II, section 3 of the Constitution, which requires the President to “take Care that the Laws be faithfully executed,” including laws that require current and future expenditures, direct the treasurer to issue such debt as needed.

It is possible, then, that the refusal of certain members of Congress to raise the debt limit would mean they have violated their oath to the Constitution. Although, recently, many of those members don’t follow their oath anyway.

