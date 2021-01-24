Letter: Deaths of loved ones hard to process

Family life means so much to me; my time is near.

I see pictures of my family. We were together then, a long time ago. We laughed and played, enjoying each other.

We never thought it would end. Now, I think about it every day.

So many things happened. We went our own way, discovering life, drifting apart and getting older .

A friend called recently to say I lost two family members last week.

Family members have been lain to rest; their time over. They did their best, not knowing when their time would come to say goodbye.

Tears roll down my face. If I only had more time to be with them to say goodbye, and yet not wanting to do so.

