Letter: Deafening silence from delegation on Jan. 6 means they don't deserve re-election
Letter: Deafening silence from delegation on Jan. 6 means they don't deserve re-election

If the Oklahoma Republican Congressional delegation is not willing to renounce former President Donald Trump and his “stop the steal” hoax, then that makes them complicit in Trump’s lies.

All evil needs to succeed is for good men to do nothing, and it looks like our delegation has opted to do nothing.

As a result, in my opinion, none of them deserve re-election as they have turned their back on their oath of office and the Constitution they have sworn to uphold.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

This week's topics: Frustration with local COVID testing, the insurrection one year later, gun violence and celebrating the lives of two Hollywood icons
