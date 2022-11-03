 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: De Coune our best bet for state treasurer

Next week is Election Day. Perhaps the most consequential contest is often overlooked, state treasurer. Billions of dollars pass through the treasurer’s office, and billions more are invested in the state’s retirement funds.

This year, we must choose between Todd Russ and Charles de Coune. The Office of State Treasurer has become central because of the practices of some 17 state treasurers who are using their own political ideology to determine investments in public funds.

This has real world consequences. In Texas, for example, municipalities are not allowed to issue bonds with companies that are “anti-gun.” Municipal governments have found that their bonds carry higher interest rates because large lenders have simply left the market.

Are you a retiree of the state or a current employee investing for a future retirement? A treasurer whose investment decisions are predicated on ideology rather than sound investment data jeopardizes your future.

The state’s credit rating, which is sensitive to political and ideological positions, determines how much of our tax money will be wasted on higher interest rates.

Ultimately, anyone who believes that free market policies best serve the public should be appalled by Russ’s pledge to give undue advantage to some investment companies while punishing others, all in the pursuit of an ideology.

On Nov. 8, I ask that you support Charles de Coune, who will keep faith with us to manage our money in a transparent manner.

Letters to the editor are encouraged.

