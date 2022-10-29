Letter: De Coune is best bet for state treasurer

At a time when Oklahomans are shocked by unprecedented scandals and self-dealing by elected officials, it is critical to elect a state treasurer on Nov. 8 who is capable of and committed to returning transparency, financial stewardship and sound investment practices to the state Capitol.

One candidate, Todd Russ, was a bank president who resigned after the FDIC said his banking practices were “unsafe and unsound by operating with management whose policies and practices are detrimental to the bank and jeopardize the safety of the bank’s deposits.”

The only candidate we can trust is Charles de Coune. De Coune has a spotless career in banking and finance spanning more than two decades. As the lending manager at the Oklahoma Water Resources Board, he currently provides low-interest loans to Oklahoma municipalities and rural water districts because the board has the highest possible credit rating of AAA.

He helps Oklahoma municipalities borrow at lower interest rates and save millions each year because the bonds he manages have the highest credit rating in the country.

Let’s say yes to integrity. Let’s vote for De Coune for state treasurer on Nov. 8.

