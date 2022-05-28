Letter: Days before Roe got pretty dark for women, girls

In the 1960s, before Roe v. Wade, I worked for a Home for Unwed Mothers in Nebraska. There were many heartbreaking stories, but two in particular continue to haunt me.

One was an 11-year-old raped by her uncle. The family blamed her and threw her out. She came to the home through social services.

The other was a woman with an abusive husband who beat her severely in an effort to cause a miscarriage, as he was convinced the child was not his. She arrived at the home covered in bruises.

Under the latest draconian anti-abortion laws, the likelihood of the girl’s parents reporting the rape/incest so she could obtain an abortion would have been slim to none. The battered woman would have no justification at all.

What is the plan? The foster care/social service system is overwhelmed with 7,000-plus children in out-of-home care. In 2019, there were 4,991 abortions in Oklahoma. What would be the fate of these babies in a state that ranks 44th in child well-being and No. 1 in child abuse deaths?

What happened to the individuals mentioned above? The girl had a premature delivery due to age-related complications and died in childbirth. Her baby died shortly after birth from major birth defects. The woman returned to her abusive husband, who murdered her and the child four months later.

Take it from someone who has seen the consequences of lack of choice. Bringing more unwanted children into the world is cruel and inhumane.

