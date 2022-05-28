 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Days before Roe got pretty dark for women, girls

  • 0

In the 1960s, before Roe v. Wade, I worked for a Home for Unwed Mothers in Nebraska. There were many heartbreaking stories, but two in particular continue to haunt me.

One was an 11-year-old raped by her uncle. The family blamed her and threw her out. She came to the home through social services.

The other was a woman with an abusive husband who beat her severely in an effort to cause a miscarriage, as he was convinced the child was not his. She arrived at the home covered in bruises.

Under the latest draconian anti-abortion laws, the likelihood of the girl’s parents reporting the rape/incest so she could obtain an abortion would have been slim to none. The battered woman would have no justification at all.

What is the plan? The foster care/social service system is overwhelmed with 7,000-plus children in out-of-home care. In 2019, there were 4,991 abortions in Oklahoma. What would be the fate of these babies in a state that ranks 44th in child well-being and No. 1 in child abuse deaths?

People are also reading…

What happened to the individuals mentioned above? The girl had a premature delivery due to age-related complications and died in childbirth. Her baby died shortly after birth from major birth defects. The woman returned to her abusive husband, who murdered her and the child four months later.

Take it from someone who has seen the consequences of lack of choice. Bringing more unwanted children into the world is cruel and inhumane.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

0 Comments

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Child tax credit should be renewed

Letter: Child tax credit should be renewed

"(Child Tax Credit) recipients lived healthier lives, invested more in their children's education, and were less likely to rely on payday loans. Families spent their CTC payments on rent, food, and clothes for their kids – the same costs that are going up for us all now," says Tulsa resident Star Okolie

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert