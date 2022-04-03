Letter: Daily mass casualties and no one cares

Reportedly, Russia is losing about 500 soldiers a day invading Ukraine. People hope this will alarm the Russian people and create dissent. Why would it?

In another nation, over 2,000 people were being killed every day by an attack from a foreign invader. Many in that nation claimed either they weren't being attacked or the deadly attack was no big deal, despite thousands of their citizens dying every day. Their government quickly developed a plan to stop this invader.

Unfortunately, many laughed at those defensive measures and said they were unnecessary or ineffective.

One prominent defender of this imprudent logic stated: "Some things are more important than living."

I wondered what he thought was more important than living. I realized he was speaking of money, specifically how this deadly attack and defensive methods were interfering with others making money. He encouraged citizens to ignore this threat and the defensive measures recommended by those charged with protecting the nation.

In that nation is Oklahoma, No. 2 in deaths and No. 8 in hospitalizations per 100,000 from this deadly attack by a foreign invader, COVID-19.

Alarmingly, a small but vocal group of these deniers are also cheering on Russia as they bomb hospitals and residential neighborhoods, killing the most innocent.

Americans? Patriots? Perhaps they also believe Russia didn't interfere in the 2016 elections, Trump won in 2020 by 80%, the Jan. 6 insurrection was "legitimate political discourse," masks don't work and vaccines will cause your friend's cousin's boyfriend's unmentionables to swell up.

