Letter: Dahm making life harder

By state Sen. Nathan Dahm going public with a degrading sexual joke against a woman, he made my life harder.

When friends and family who live outside of Oklahoma ask if Dahm represents the way Oklahomans look at the dignity of women, I have a harder job trying to explain he does not.

When non-Christians ask if Dahm represents the teachings of Christianity on how to treat women, I have a harder job trying to explain he does not.

When male students ask if they can also direct degrading sexual jokes against women, I have a harder time explaining why they can not.

When female students ask how to respond when a man, with friends who think he hilarious, makes that kind of degrading comment, I have a harder time giving them an answer.

When my son asks if he too could tell dirty jokes, I have a harder time explaining why he cannot talk like an Oklahoma state senator.

When people who are not white, male, Christian, Republicans from Broken Arrow ask if Dahm represents most people from those groups, he made it harder for me to clearly state, “No, Sen. Dahm does not represent most people in any of those groups.”