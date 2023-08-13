Related to this story

Letter: Not Walters' fault

"I don't know much about Walters, but keeping God out of school just isn't right." says Bixby resident Shannon Feagan.

Letter: Different perspectives

"Drummond made clear the issues involved in understanding the role of religion and its relationship with the “state.”' says Tulsa resident Jud…

Letter: Jan. 6 detention

"Nine hundred days! Such lengthy pretrial detention violates our Sixth Amendment right to a speedy trial." says Tulsa resident Scott Pendleton.