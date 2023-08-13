Regarding the op-ed “Keep Indigenous mascots at Webster, Central,” (July 29), I’m disappointed that the Tulsa World didn’t provide a Native American perspective on this issue. It seems more than reasonable to expect that a discussion of Native mascoting, especially in Oklahoma, would have received a more balanced discussion than what readers were provided.

To quote Yogi Berra, “It’s déjà vu all over again.”

Less than three years ago, the Union Public Schools board voted unanimously to discontinue the use of its Redskins mascot and logo. At the time, many Union alumni voiced the same, often nostalgic, rationalizations used by the writer of this op-ed.

In the end, Union’s administration did the right thing and replaced its racist mascot with one designed by a Union student, the Redhawk.

During my 15-plus years at Gilcrease Museum, I had the opportunity to get to know many Native people: museum volunteers, staff, visitors and those whom I engaged in several of the exhibitions I curated.

Most found the use of Native imagery for mascots offensive and demeaning, defining them as Hollywood stereotypes, as people of the past, with no present or future, and said it further marginalized and devalued their humanity.

The writer used the word “respect” throughout the op-ed. Considering the long and shameful history our nation has with Native people, true respect demands that the use of Native American imagery for mascots and logos ends once and for all.

Our Native neighbors are people, not mascots.

