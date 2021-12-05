 Skip to main content
Letter: Current trend on gun laws taking U.S. down the wrong path
Letter: Current trend on gun laws taking U.S. down the wrong path

As we see the unfolding of the Kyle Rittenhouse and Ahmaud Arbery trials, and the ever worsening preponderance of guns – legal and illegal – on the street, I can only hope that sometime in the future the U.S. will look back and think: What were we thinking?

We know that slavery as well as persecution of individuals just for being different is wrong. We also know that confiscation of Native American lands was wrong. We wiped out indigenous peoples without thought or conscience.

Our history is chock full of examples of us getting it wrong. We know that now.

The continual misinterpretation of the Second Amendment is truly a blot on the landscape of a country professing to be a civilized modern democracy. It is holding us back from emerging as a nation that the world looks up to.

More guns mean more killing. It's a simple equation. Back in the 1880s, even in towns as infamous as Tombstone, Deadwood and Dodge City, it was required to turn in all guns while in town. Tombstone's most violent year was 1881, in which only five people were killed (three were the cowboys shot at the OK Corral). Today, we're heading in the wrong direction.

I sincerely hope that I live to see us waking up and coming to the understanding that we're getting it wrong. What are we thinking?

Jurors on Wednesday convicted the three white men charged in the death of Ahmaud Arbery, the Black man who was chased and fatally shot while running through their neighborhood in an attack that became part of the larger national reckoning on racial injustice. The convictions for Greg McMichael, son Travis McMichael and neighbor William "Roddie" Bryan came after jurors deliberated for about 10 hours. The men face minimum sentences of life in prison. It is up to the judge to decide whether that comes with or without the possibility of parole.
