Letter: Current energy policies have negative consequences

From an environmental perspective, President Joe Biden's energy policy may sound good, but strategically it has unintended and potentially disastrous consequences. As a result of Russia's war in Ukraine, we have now asked sanctioned Venezuela to provide us oil.

Biden canceled construction of the Keystone-XL pipeline, which would bring oil from Canada. It defies logic that we would refuse oil from a friendly neighboring country in favor of fuel from a dueling dictator.

While gasoline prices continue to rise, Biden blames Russia, but he has only himself to blame. By restricting drilling and blocking pipeline construction, Biden has cut off self-sufficiency and to make matters worse, his fiscal policy of printing money with insufficient ways to pay for it only exacerbates inflation and prices at the pump.

Even so-called friendly Saudi Arabia has threatened to disassociate itself from the U.S. dollar and we can no longer depend on their oil supply.

A majority of U.S. citizens would like to attack climate change and global warming, but Biden has gotten the cart before the horse. Work toward wind, solar and other non-polluting energy sources, but in the meantime don't ignore strategic fossil fuels, which we now need in times of crisis. Russia has exposed the underbelly of Biden's ill-advised energy policy.

