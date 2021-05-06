Letter: Culprits responsible for chaos act like nothing has changed

Imagine a group of siblings sharing a house together. One brother is a prankster who deliberately sets the thermostat to either blazing hot or freezing cold.

Yet, when the other people complain about the lousy atmosphere of the house, he simply plays dumb and attempts to shift the blame back on his accusers.

Now imagine a small network of radicals infiltrating the major institutions of the entire country.

They use the media to pervert social traditions and succeed in turning the fabric of society completely upside down.

Yet, the individuals responsible for such chaos pretend not to notice and act as though nothing has changed.

Then when normal citizens complain about the dire situation, it's simply disregarded as hate speech, and the culprits make comments to "get with the times."

It's as if cultural trends are some force of nature that's outside of human control.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

Featured video:

Subscribe to Daily Headlines Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.