Senate Bill 613 and Senate Bill 129 have both cleared their first hurdle on their way to becoming law in this state. These bills are aimed directly at preventing health care for transgender minors, supported by anecdotal examples and ignorance of the reality faced by trans youth in this state.

There is a rigorous process in place for intervention of this kind, including international standards of care.

Treatments for gender dysphoria are endorsed and supported by virtually every major medical agency that exists, including the American Academy of Pediatrics.

If the concern, as has been expressed, is about the potential “regret” someone might have, then pass laws to enforce the standards of care, or make sure that there is a even more rigorous process in place.

If the concern is for our children, then add more support, don't take away things like mental health care, particularly for a population we know has much higher rates of suicide.

Taking such a drastic move as eliminating entire specialties of medical care for a specific population, based on zero scientific rationale, is more than just ignorant or wrong, it is cruel.

