Letter: Crow Creek bridge site a mess for residents

I live 12 houses north from the new bridge construction site on South Peoria Avenue over Crow Creek. I believe we definitely need the new bridge and that is not the issue.

The issue is the way the city of Tulsa continues to ignore the danger of traffic being funneled into our addition north and west of the site.

Car counts every 30 minutes now range from 75 to 176 cars, depending on time of day. And when drivers find out they can't escape when reaching the construction site, they’re now "on the gas" and screaming down a residential street with dog walkers, children and no sidewalks.

We are fed up. All they need to do is close Peoria southbound 100% at 31st Street. Every street on the west side of Peoria has another exit out of the addition.