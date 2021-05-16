Letter: Critical to fund national suicide prevention hotline number and mental health services

Suicide prevention is important to me and has been a theme throughout my whole life.

On Oct. 23, 2017, my husband, Keith Jones, jumped off a bridge onto the Creek Turnpike, ending his life. Then, on Jan. 22, 2020, my boyfriend, Jason Campbell, shot himself in the head in front of me.

I have also lost two cousins, a second cousin and a grandfather to suicide.

Though I don't feel suicide can be eradicated, we can do what we can to prevent it from happening so often.

This is Mental Health Month, and we need to urge public officials to prioritize suicide prevention, mental health and crisis care. For collective change, support #MentalHealth4All.

Individuals in crisis can call 1-800-273-8255 to reach the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. This provides free, 24/7 confidential support.

Soon, it will be much easier to remember by dialing 988, as established by the Federal Communications Commission as the national hotline, to be implemented by July 2022.

It is critically important that states pass legislation now to fund 988 reliably just as we fund 911 and emergency services — through small fees on our phone bills.