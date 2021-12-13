Letter: Critical Race Theory is not the same as past education controversies

Ginnie Graham's recent column ("False narrative punditry," Dec. 5) links ebonics and Common Core to Critical Race Theory as examples of misinformed outrage.

Ebonics and Common Core may have promoted differences of opinion, but neither promoted the idea that race is a social construct and racism is neither individual bias nor prejudice; it is embedded in the legal system; and supplemented with policies and procedures.

CRT has also been defined as a collection of activists and scholars interested in studying and transforming the relationship among race, racism and power.

CRT holds that race is the prism through which all aspects of American life should be analyzed, categorizing individuals into groups either oppressors or victims of oppression.

The parents in Virginia didn't appreciate direction of the state Education Department's website nor the attitude of the Loudoun School Board. The Loudoun County School Board also was disagreeing with parent's active involvement with their children's curriculum.