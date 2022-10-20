 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Credit is due for Biden's success in helping Americans

I don't understand. Polls of just a thousand or so people have not been favorable to President Joe Biden. During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Biden authorized thousands of dollars to millions of Americans and their children, to help them during that tough time.

Biden authorized the distribution of millions of vaccines, distribution of millions of face coverings, and millions of COVID tests, to help insure the safety and security of all Americans.

Further, under Biden's administration, 65 million senior citizens got a 5.9% cost-of-living increase, last year we are getting an 8.7% increase beginning in January.

When Biden took office he inherited a mess left to him by President Donald Trump. Given all on his plate, Biden has done more to help this nation rise above its adversities given the great and varied challenges he has had to overcome.

Give him the credit for which he is due. Elect people that will do good, and not tear down our American heritage. Get out and vote as if your future depended upon it, because it does.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

