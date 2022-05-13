 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Create ways to house, feed and rehabilitate the homeless

In his recent column, Bob Doucette provided an excellent breadth and depth analysis of the shame of homelessness (“Failing the homeless,” May 8) in what most Tulsa World readers consider to be “the Christian (help the poor) USA.”

Left unaddressed was the application — what should be done to ameliorate homelessness?

Applying the universal “Golden Rule” to the amelioration of homelessness (how each of us would like to be treated if we were homeless) there’s an obvious solution make homelessness illegal anywhere in the U.S. — except in areas where the average resident earns more than $150,000 per year.

But for the majority of the America’s homeless (who are homeless in urban areas), each should be housed, fed, treated and trained in closed (but still functional) military bases, where rehabilitation would be mandatory before one was released back into society.

For those who claim that the homeless have the “right” to be homeless — let them be homeless in the well-to-do suburbs, where the local residents have the financial ability to properly care for them.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

