After reading the story "Police share concerns about speeding following teen's fatal crash in south Tulsa" (July 13) by Tulsa World reporter Karoline Leonard about the resulting deaths from speeding, my family greatly appreciates enforcement of the endemic curse.

We drive daily in the Tulsa area and often in the counties of Tulsa, Wagoner, Creek and Pawnee. There has not been one time that we have been out and not encountered speeding (many times egregiously) and tailgating.

We feel endangered on the local expressways driving the posted speed limits, often choosing to drive city streets. Even in our neighborhood, we encounter daily speeding and running stop signs.

We would love to see more of these enforcements being held as budgets permit. Thank you, Tulsa Police Department, Tulsa County Sheriff's Office and Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Their work is much appreciated!

