Letter: CPAC cheers Viktor Orban, much to its shame

I'm not surprised by anything happening in our wonderful country. But some events are like rude hair, and can't go unnoticed.

During CPAC, Texas had a David Duke moment, yet from a foreign source. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban certainly has forgotten that a very multicultural, multi-color, multi-ethnicity, multi-religion population of the United States helped save his country from fascists, and later from Soviet Union.

Worst yet, some prominent leaders of our country in addition, great number of our citizens, cheered him on while he denigrated and chastised over half of our population. Enough said, thank you.

