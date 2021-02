Two of my elderly neighbors went with me to get our COVID-19 vaccinations at the Coweta Assembly of God Church.

These people were highly organized and professional from the parking through the vaccinations. Everyone was friendly and very helpful.

Many thanks, Coweta.

Bill Nash, Tulsa

