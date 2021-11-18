Letter: COVID-19 vaccine development is misunderstood

The recent controversy over vaccine requirements by Ascension St. John appear to be based, in part, on denial of religious exemptions for employees and medical staff.

Most of those requesting such an exemption are reported to base their vaccine refusal on the fact that fetal cell lines are used in the development and testing of the vaccines. This stance is confusing to me, as use of these cell lines for development and testing is a common practice in modern medicine, and it is quite likely that those requesting exemption regularly prescribe or use such medications.

The specific cell line in question related to the mRNA vaccines (Pfizer and Moderna) is HEK-293, whose origins are from Holland in the 1970s and these cells were only used in early testing to grow viruses, not contained in the actual vaccine.

Also, these cell lines keep growing without need to add new fetal cells, so abortions are not happening today to create these cells.

The truth is that human babies are not being harmed by the development and use of these vaccines, but human babies and their families are being harmed by COVID-19.