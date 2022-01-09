Letter: Court loss on vaccine mandates means Stitt needs to get back to real business

Now that the National Guard vaccine mandate litigation has been smacked down by a federal judge who reads the real Constitution, perhaps Gov. Kevin Stitt and Attorney General John O’Connor will call a halt to mandate litigation nonsense and do something right and which will actually benefit the people of the state of Oklahoma for a change.

A few suggestions: Return the $10 million dollars the Legislature transferred to the Attorney General's Office to fight vaccine mandates and hire some prison guards, or more teachers.

Or how about this: Actually sit down with the tribes and try to come to a good faith settlement of the McGirt problem.

