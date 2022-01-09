 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Court loss on vaccine mandates means Stitt needs to get back to real business
0 Comments

Letter: Court loss on vaccine mandates means Stitt needs to get back to real business

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Now that the National Guard vaccine mandate litigation has been smacked down by a federal judge who reads the real Constitution, perhaps Gov. Kevin Stitt and Attorney General John O’Connor will call a halt to mandate litigation nonsense and do something right and which will actually benefit the people of the state of Oklahoma for a change.

A few suggestions: Return the $10 million dollars the Legislature transferred to the Attorney General's Office to fight vaccine mandates and hire some prison guards, or more teachers.

Or how about this: Actually sit down with the tribes and try to come to a good faith settlement of the McGirt problem.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

Featured video:

Deadly tornadoes in Midwest. Winter storms in Texas earlier this year. We need to have a serious discussions about how we're going to deal with deadly storms. Editorials editor Ginnie Graham and columnist Bob Doucette discuss.
0 Comments

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert