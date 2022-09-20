Letter: Country remains divided as democracy hangs in the balance

The more we uncover, the less we know. There are many investigations into Donald Trump’s activities and time in the White House.

No other person has been subject to such scrutiny. It tells us our democracy and laws are still the foundation of our republic.

Watching the strength and dedication of the United Kingdom’s royalty is something to behold. In a recent poll of Americans, 71% said our country was not as secure as the U.K.

I agree. We remain a divided country, our democracy is fragile and we must protect it at the voting booth.

I encourage all our citizens to learn as much as possible about the upcoming elections and vote. Our freedoms depend on strong, honest leadership.

