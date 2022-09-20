 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Country remains divided as democracy hangs in the balance

  • 0

In this week's episode, Ginnie Graham and Bob Doucette talk about Ginnie's meeting with TU student leaders, the stigma that continues with mental health, the troubling political landscape in Oklahoma as campaign season heats up, the death of Queen Elizabeth and an important message from Bob about the value of disconnecting.

The more we uncover, the less we know. There are many investigations into Donald Trump’s activities and time in the White House.

No other person has been subject to such scrutiny. It tells us our democracy and laws are still the foundation of our republic.

Watching the strength and dedication of the United Kingdom’s royalty is something to behold. In a recent poll of Americans, 71% said our country was not as secure as the U.K.

I agree. We remain a divided country, our democracy is fragile and we must protect it at the voting booth.

I encourage all our citizens to learn as much as possible about the upcoming elections and vote. Our freedoms depend on strong, honest leadership.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

People are also reading…

0 Comments

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Every student, in public or private school, should meet a standard

Letter: Every student, in public or private school, should meet a standard

"Oklahoma should require all of its school-aged children be educated to the point that they can pass a standardized test — which includes evolutionary science, global overheating, how a democracy is supposed to function, and what fascism did to Italy and Germany some 80 years ago," says Broken Arrow resident William Dusenberry.

Letter: Why hasn't Trump been charged already?

Letter: Why hasn't Trump been charged already?

"Forget all the rhetoric, politics, accusations, and other noise that just distracts us from the simple fact that he stole government property and for months refused to give it back and even lied about some of what he took," says Tulsa resident Charles Nutter.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert